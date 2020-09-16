3 area students arrested today after reports of gun on Tascosa campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police arrested three area students today after reports of a gun on Tascosa High School’s campus.
According to AISD, Tascosa High School was placed on a brief secure lockout this afternoon.
Just after 1:00 p.m., officials received an anonymous tip about some students in a car with a gun. Police found and detained a car with five students in the nearby Burger King parking lot.
Two of the students, one from Tascosa and one from Palo Duro, were arrested with handguns. An Amarillo High School student was arrested for tampering with evidence.
According to AISD, police do not believe the guns were ever in a school building.
Earlier in the day, AISD alerted Tascosa parents about a separate incident where a video on social media showed a Tascosa student with a gun while in a car that appeared to be on school grounds.
The individuals involved in the video were identified, and police went to the home of the student shown with the weapon on Tuesday.
Police did not find the weapon shown in the video, and the student said he had returned it to a family member. The student was asked not to return to school pending additional questioning and an investigation.
AISD wants to remind everyone that the “If you see something, say something” message is one of the most effective ways we can work together to help keep schools safe.
