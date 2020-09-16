Amarillo police asking for witnesses in assault that resulted in death of 19-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for witnesses who may know information about an assault that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an incident that occurred at J’s Bar and Grill early morning on Friday, Sept. 11.
Police say 19-year-old Joe Lawrence Rivera III was escorted from the bar and was assaulted.
Rivera was treated with significant injuries at a local hospital and was released.
He then died on Monday, Sept. 14, and the APD Homicide Unit is now investigating his death.
The Amarillo Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has more information to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.
Tips can be made anonymously here or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.
