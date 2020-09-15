17-year-old turns himself in after fatal hit and run

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A 17-year-old turns himself in after a recent fatal hit and run crash in Sherman County.
According to DPS, on September 9, Cody Lane Rinne of Stratford Texas surrendered himself to Sherman County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested on two warrants issued by the 69th District Court in connection with the death of Lauro Escobar of Sunray Texas.
Rinne was arrested for the felony charges of failure to stop to render aid and tampering with evidence in connection with the crash that left Lauro Escobar dead.
The case was turned over to the district attorneys office in Dumas.
