WT Distinguished Lecture Series continuing online this semester

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Distinguished Lecture Series will continue completely online this semester.
The Ninth Annual Helen Piehl Distinguished Lecture will feature Dr. Eric Tridas delivering a message on “FEAR: Reading, Attention, and Executive Functions.”
The event will be free, open to the public and completely online.
Dr. Tridas will speak from 9:30 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, Sept. 26.
He will discuss general strategies to manage dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety and executive functions.
He serves as the medical director of the Tridas Center for Child Development, the president of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Consultants, and a clinical associate professor in Pediatrics at the University of South Florida.
Dr. Tridas has delivered lectures nationally and internationally on topics such as dyslexia, learning disorders, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, anxiety and executive functions.
You can register for the event here.
