UPDATE: Two dead in Baylor County passenger bus rollover

MABELLE, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Two people have died in a passenger bus rollover near Mabelle, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing.
One of the passengers who died was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital.
Sgt. Buesing reports a Greyhound bus was going eastbound on US 277 and a pickup truck going southbound on US 183 when they crashed at an intersection.
The bus overturned with 30 people onboard including the driver. Three people were airlifted out with two going to Ft. Worth and one going to United Regional in Wichita Falls. The driver of the truck was taken to the Seymour Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identities of the people who have died have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
