State health officials report 3 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 15, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 4:58 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Officials reported two new cases in Curry County and one new case in Roosevelt County today.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 830.

Including today’s new cases, there have now been a total of 26,923 cases in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 59 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

14,634 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 1,058 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 727

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 231

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

There are 11,253 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 241

Childress County: 63

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 20

Dallam County: 235

Deaf Smith County: 1,001

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 271

Hall County: 19

Hansford County: 108

Hartley County: 122

Hemphill County: 71

Hutchinson County: 163

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,137

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 115

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 404

Potter County: 4,398

Randall County: 2,515

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 58

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,653 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 212

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 109

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 3,948

Randall County: 2,088

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 181 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 57

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.