State health officials report 3 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Officials reported two new cases in Curry County and one new case in Roosevelt County today.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 830.
Including today’s new cases, there have now been a total of 26,923 cases in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 59 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
14,634 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,058 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 727
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 231
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 11,253 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 235
Deaf Smith County: 1,001
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 271
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 122
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,398
Randall County: 2,515
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,653 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 212
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 109
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 3,948
Randall County: 2,088
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 181 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 57
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
