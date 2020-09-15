The salvation Army Amarillo sets out to “Rescue Christmas” due to immense impact of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas.
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at all-time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organisation could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree.
Due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.
Last year, $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles.
The local corp. raised $200,000 in 2019.
“We have experienced heightened need for our basic services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Ernie Hull. “The Salvation Army works 365 days a year to meet the needs of individuals and families in Amarillo and relies on the generous support of donors and businesses to make this possible. We anticipate that the holidays will be particularly challenging time for many, and we are committed to doing our parts, with the communities support, to Rescue Christmas for those who come to us for assistance.”
Since March, The Salvation Army Amarillo has provided more than 15,000 meals, 10,000 nights of safer shelter, and emotional and spiritual support over 200 people in need.
Now The Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in Amarillo:
- The best way to ensure that these vital services continue is to enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining monthly gist of $25 per month.
- To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.
- Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in Amarillo.
- Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.
- Donate physical gifts in bulk.
- Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
If you would like to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year click here.
If you are in need of services or know someone who is in need, call (806) 373-6631 or visit here.
