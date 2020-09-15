Not just a job, but a calling: Walt Howard celebrates 40 years at NewsChannel 10

“Growing up in middle school and elementary school, you always have that big debate of my dad’s cooler than yours,” said Lee Howard. “Aric and I always had the nuke to drop down on anybody who got in that schoolyard argument with you because at the Tri-State Fair we were up on the big scaffolding and [were able] to climb up there and watch the news get filmed. Then you’re up sitting on the guys lap who’s telling everybody. It kind of felt like growing up with a movie star.”