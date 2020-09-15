New ‘no limit’ playground in Canyon to honor late community member

“This is a place that will have no boundaries and no limitations. If i am able to play there, maybe my friend doesn’t necessarily have the same abilities I have, but on this playground, hopefully we can play side by side instead of one of us watching the other play," said Jon Behrens, assistant city manager at Canyon "Maybe I can’t climb a ladder to get on top of the slide, well these slides will have ramps so I will be able to play and go down the slide.”