New ‘no limit’ playground in Canyon to honor late community member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kylie Hiner’s mother says Kylie was a greeter, someone who would introduce herself to everyone she met, whether it was neighbors passing by with their dogs or the customer service employees at grocery stores.
When Kylie passed away in 2017, the city of Canyon surprised her parents with the proposal for a new inclusive playground in her honor.
“Kylie Hiner memorial playground. He said ‘We would like to name it after Kylie’ and of course tears run down everybody in the room, it was a beautiful moment,” said Mary Hiner, Kylie’s mother
The playground is designed to allow kids and adults with special needs to play on it.
“This is a place that will have no boundaries and no limitations. If i am able to play there, maybe my friend doesn’t necessarily have the same abilities I have, but on this playground, hopefully we can play side by side instead of one of us watching the other play," said Jon Behrens, assistant city manager at Canyon "Maybe I can’t climb a ladder to get on top of the slide, well these slides will have ramps so I will be able to play and go down the slide.”
The citizens committee at the city has various fundraisers planned to complete this project which has an estimated cost of $1.2 million. The Canyon Economic Development Corporation just committed $200,00.00 towards the project and the Southwest Chapter of AMBUCS is writing grants to raise the rest.
They expect to raise funds in the coming year and open the playground to the community by 2022.
Her mother hopes this playground will forever connect her family to Kylie.
"I’m excited to see how that all turns out. I come from a large family and I have a lot of nieces and nephews who are looking forward to come play on the playground. Kylie also had a sister, Lauren. She loved her sister Lauren and some day hopefully Lauren’s kids can come play on this playground and know Kylie.”
The playground will be located at Conner Park.
