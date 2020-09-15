Fourth ‘Forgotten Frontera’ conversation to be held online, focus on barrio mural art project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for the Study of the American West at WT will present its fourth annual “Forgotten Frontera” community conversation online this year.
This year’s topic focuses on art, activism and community, and discussions will be centered on Amarillo’s barrio mural art project.
The program, timed during Hispanic Heritage Month, brings together scholars, local experts and the general public for education on the Mexican-American heritage of the Texas Panhandle.
“It’s a long and complicated history that spans early people who put Spanish names on our map to current populations who came here to work on railroads, the meat packing industry, and in other jobs,” said CSAW Director Alex Hunt. “Their contributions should be better known and appreciated.”
The event this year was inspired by the murals on and around 10th Avenue. Organizers said the murals celebrate the role of public art and draw attention to the community’s heritage.
You can register for the free event online here.
