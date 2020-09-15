Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Loaded With Nice Weather

Very mild and quiet late summer weather is with us again today.Our daily weather has become a bit routine as we begin the day in the 50s and then warm into the low and mid 80s by afternoon. Winds have also been noticeably light compared to our usual conditions this time of year. The current weather pattern is expected to remain intact through the weekend so more of this nice weather is lined up for the next several days. Our next significant front is about a week away arriving in the middle of next week