Cub Scouts recruitment begins this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recruitment for Cub Scouts begins this Thursday, Sept. 17.
New scouts are in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade, and the Cub Scouts accepts all boys and girls as part of the organization.
Cub Scouts are known for camping and pinewood derby car races, as well as learning the scout oath and law, character education and citizenship.
If you are looking for a pack to join, visit BeAScout.org, enter your home zip code and choose the pack for you.
