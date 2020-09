If you’re curious what today will be like at any given time, just think back to Monday and what it was like then, then add 1 or 2 degrees and you’ve got today’s forecast! We’re looking to be slightly more clear today, as that will be the only major difference in today’s forecast. Winds will still stay calm, and temperatures will be nice with a high of 84 degrees. This trend will continue throughout the week. Do not expect any impacts from Hurricane Laura in our area.