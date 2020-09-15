APD looking for neighborhood hosts to participate in National Night Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is looking for community members who would like to host a National Night Out event in their neighborhood.
The event is an annual community-building campaign aimed at promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
“Some of the neighborhoods have bouncy houses, face painting, and other things for the children to do,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton in a statement. "Adults can take this time to meet other neighbors, talk with the officers about neighborhood issues, or just visit and get to know the officers that work in their city.”
Other suggestions for hosts include cook outs, potlucks and block parties.
“It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” said Hilton.
This is the fifth year the police department has participated in the annual campaign.
APD officers at events will be following the Governor’s order of social distancing and wearing a mask when distancing is not possible.
If you are interested in hosting a National Night Out event for your area, contact the Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at (806) 378-4257 or contact Cpl. Jeb Hilton at jeb.hilton@amarillo.gov to sign up.
