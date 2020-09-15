Amarillo police trying to identify suspect in golf club, wallet burglary

Suspect in golf club, wallet theft (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | September 15, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 9:28 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are trying to identify a man they say is responsible for entering a home and stealing a wallet and golf clubs.

The burglary was reported on August 10 after the suspect entered a home on Champions Circle, located in a neighborhood near Tascosa Golf Club.

The suspect entered the home and stole a wallet and a set of golf clubs.

Police said the suspect was later seen on video attempting to pawn the stolen clubs. He also used the stolen cards at various locations in Amarillo.

If you have any information on this crime or know the identity of the suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

