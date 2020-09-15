Amarillo finalizes budget on city property taxes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City property taxes in Amarillo will be increasing even though managers have cut almost $9 million in spending.
Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said the increase was in part due to the pandemic reducing revenue from things such as sale taxes and municipal court fees.
The city council voted today to increase the tax rate almost one cent to 39.6 cents per $100 of taxable property.
Storrs said the entire budget will be $392,000 000 for operations and debt payments.
Police and firefighters will get a two percent raise while other employees will get two percent raises based on performance reviews.
