Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 15 shows 122 new cases, 19 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 785 active cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 122 new cases and 19 recoveries.
There are a total of 4,398 combined cases in Potter County and 2,515 in Randall County.
6,036 people have recovered and 92 have died.
There are 68 pending tests.
There are 11,248 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 233
Deaf Smith County: 1,001
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 271
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 119
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,398
Randall County: 2,515
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,650 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 210
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 108
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 3,948
Randall County: 2,088
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 181 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 57
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,054 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 724
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 230
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
