Week 3: Big wins impress thanks to even bigger moments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Entering our fourth week of the high school football season, numerous teams impressed me with big wins and even bigger moments. However, here are three big things that really stood out to me from this last week of high school football action around the Panhandle.
First, the Panhandle Panthers (2-1) fell in week one against the undefeated Childress Bobcats (3-0) 68-45. Now entering week four, the Panthers find their offense in full stride as senior quarterback Wes Jones is fully healed from his finger injury and Head Coach Dane Ashley can rest easy following a ginormous 42-35 win over the Vega Longhorns (2-1). Entering the game, Vega had not allowed a single point by opposing teams, while Panhandle’s offense proved unstoppable (52 PPG) . It was the Panther defense that was in question, allowing 37 points per game. However, it now seems that it really doesn’t matter what the Panhandle defense does, as long as the offense keeps exploding and putting up points on offense. This strategy will not work though when it comes to the playoffs and Panhandle is playing teams from around the state. For now, it will work though and Panhandle can keep racking up wins.
Second, the Canadian Wildcats (2-1) are ranked No. 1 in 3A DII and are rightfully so. After dominating Bushland 46-19, they not only proved that there is a big difference between the elite teams and Bushland, but that a loss to Iowa Park, also ranked in their respective class, has not caused a misstep in Canadian’s process. The Wildcats have both succeeded in offensive and defensive situations. Senior quarterback Josh Culwell has been electric this year after returning from his foot injury that cost him much of last year. He’s dominant both in and out of the pocket, showing off a cannon of an arm, and the IQ high school coaches dream that their players possess. The Canadian Wildcats should be 3-1 after week four concludes since they are taking on the win-less Perryton Rangers at home this week. Look for Canadian to develop their players and fundamentals this week with less pressure on them as usual.
Third and lastly, the Canyon Eagles are once again out and off to the races as the Eagles have started their 2020 campaign 2-0 with big wins over both Burkburnett (71-28) and Lubbock Estacado (38-0). Senior quarterback Jay Defoor has been electric this season and is exactly as good as everyone thought he would be before the season started. However, the real pleasure in watching Canyon comes from their powerful offensive line and the smoothness from the running game provided by senior running back Brody Cook. The kid is unbelievable and has continuously made defenders miss left and right. If teams want to take down the Eagles, they better be prepared for an all out battle, but offense won’t be the worst of their problems. Coach Blake Bryant’s defense has been great, and with a matchup on the road coming up against Borger, don’t expect that to change much.
