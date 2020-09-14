Week 3: Big wins impress thanks to even bigger moments

Third and lastly, the Canyon Eagles are once again out and off to the races as the Eagles have started their 2020 campaign 2-0 with big wins over both Burkburnett (71-28) and Lubbock Estacado (38-0). Senior quarterback Jay Defoor has been electric this season and is exactly as good as everyone thought he would be before the season started. However, the real pleasure in watching Canyon comes from their powerful offensive line and the smoothness from the running game provided by senior running back Brody Cook. The kid is unbelievable and has continuously made defenders miss left and right. If teams want to take down the Eagles, they better be prepared for an all out battle, but offense won’t be the worst of their problems. Coach Blake Bryant’s defense has been great, and with a matchup on the road coming up against Borger, don’t expect that to change much.