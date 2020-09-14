Voter registration deadline fast approaching

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.
In Texas, the deadline to register is October 5. The New Mexico deadline is October 6, and voters in Oklahoma have until October 9.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is October 23rd in Texas. In Oklahoma the deadline is October 27 and in New Mexico the deadline is October 20.
Early voting dates:
- Texas: October 13 to 30
- New Mexico: October 17 to 31
- Oklahoma: October 29 to 31
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.