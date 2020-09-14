Two Clovis residents jailed in shooting

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two people were arrested in connection with a Friday kidnapping and shooting were charged Monday afternoon in Curry County Magistrate Court according to The Eastern New Mexico News.
Carlos Sanchez- Trillo, 31, was arrested Sunday without incident.
Carlos is charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
Adrian Diaz, 29, was arrested without incident Friday after showing up to a scene police were working. She faces the same charges, plus a charge of attempt to commit a felony.
Both are still at the Curry County Adult Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.
Carlos and Diaz are due again in front of the Magistrate Judge at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 28.
Sanchez-Trillo faces up to 27 years in prison and Diaz faces 36 years in prison.
A man approached an employee at the city landfill Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and later transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.
Officials confirmed Monday that the man is in stable condition.
