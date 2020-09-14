State health officials report 71 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, 8 new deaths in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 71 new cases, 82 recoveries and 8 new deaths in the Texas Panhandle.
The state’s website shows new cases in Armstrong, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Donley, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Moore, Ochiltree, Parmer, Roberts and Sherman counties.
There are new recoveries in Armstrong, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman and Swisher counties.
The state also reported deaths in Armstrong, Hansford and Moore counties.
There are 11,114 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 230
Deaf Smith County: 1,001
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 267
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 114
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,336
Randall County: 2,455
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,637 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 209
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 105
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 3,939
Randall County: 2,078
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 180 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 4
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 57
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 722
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 225
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.