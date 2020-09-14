Roosevelt County holds census contest to ensure federal funding

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - This year, residents of Roosevelt County can win gift cards for encouraging their community to fill out the 2020 Census.
The county is holding a contest to encourage community members to get involved, and all they have to do is send a text encouraging someone to fill out the census.
“Each person counted equals about $37,000 in federal funding to support essential food and healthcare programs, schools, roads, etc,” said the county in a statement. “We all benefit when we are all counted. If we are not counted, the federal funding that New Mexico needs will go to another state.”
Participants must be 18 years old and a resident of Roosevelt County.
To enter, participants must send a text message encouraging the recipient to complete the 2020 Census.
Texts have to be sent individually, and participants must keep record of the texts on their phone to verify their reported outreach number.
The top seven participants can receive up to $500 in gift cards. Residents can enter online here.
