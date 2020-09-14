34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Deaf Smith County, now at 68 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 14, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:20 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Deaf Smith County to 1,001.

There have been 913 recoveries and 20 deaths in the county.

That least 68 active cases.

Although we have 1001 confirmed cases, remember we have 913 recoveries. 68 cases are active to date. Please be safe and practice prevention.

Posted by Hereford Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020

There are 10,989 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 230

Deaf Smith County: 1,001

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 267

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,310

Randall County: 2,426

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,808 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 209

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 105

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,911

Randall County: 2,049

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 172 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 57

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 722

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 225

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

