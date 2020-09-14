$37 million grant approved for Eastern New Mexico water utility

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A regional water board in Eastern New Mexico approved a $37 million grant agreement today to construct another segment of a lengthy pipeline system.
This segment runs from near Cannon Air Force Base to Portales.
The total System will run 150 miles and will eventually take water from Ute Lake near Logan New Mexico to cities and countries that make up the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority.
Three quarters of the grant money will come from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and 15 percent from the state.
The rest comes from member cities and counties.
