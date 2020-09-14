Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas offers help for tenants who are on brink of homelessness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued an order that places a moratorium on evictions through the end of 2020.
This address calls from housing advocates and others to help tenants on the brink of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order requires tenants to meet certain criteria to qualify for coverage; for those with questions about those criteria or how to qualify for protection from eviction, Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas may be able to help.
Starting September 4, renters who can show they are struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic can seek protection from eviction under the CDC order by completing a declaration and providing it to the landlord.
The declaration is sworn testimony and can only be signed after meeting all of the requirements.
To qualify, tenants will have to show:
- A substantial loss of household income
- The inability to pay full rent
- They made efforts to pay partial rent
- They made effort to obtain rental assistance
Tenants must also state that an eviction would likely leave them homeless or force them to live with other people in close quarters.
The CDC order does not stop tenants rent and fees from building up, and tenants who qualify for eviction protection will be responsible for these past rents and fees after moratorium ends in December 31, 2020.
For more information contact Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas at (888) 529-5277, or visit here to call an office near them.
