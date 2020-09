It looks like we’ll be keeping the sun out in full force throughout this week, however a lid could be put on our daytime highs, as haze from the California and Colorado wildfires will still be prominent in our sky. Expect our highs to stay in a normal range in the mid to upper-80s, with relatively calm winds. Parts of the east could see some fog later on this morning as the sun starts to come up, but will burn off quickly once the sun has risen.