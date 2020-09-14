DPS investigate after semi-truck hits Muleshoe ISD bus

MULESHOE, Texas (KFDA) - Two children and a school bus driver received minor injuries after a semi-truck hit the back of a Muleshoe ISD school bus.
According to DPS, shortly after 4:41 p.m., Texas DPS was notified of a multi vehicle crash on US 84 West of Muleshoe.
A school bus was stopped on US 84 on the east bound side, and was unloading passengers.
A truck tractor semi-trailer was also traveling east bound, approaching the location where the bus was stopped.
The truck tractor semi-trailer, failed to control speed and crashed in the back of the van and car before striking the bus.
The driver of the TTST and passengers in the car and van were not injured.
The driver of the bus, and two minor children, were transported for minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.