Doppler Dave Expects Nice Weather All Week

Very pleasant September weather is in control today with nice temperatures ranging from 50s this morning to low 80s this afternoon. Light winds and partly sunny skies are in place area wide. The overall flow pattern is stable and quiet this week and there will not be much change to this nice weather daily for the rest of the week. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will continue in the 80s. A weak front will ease into our area late Wednesday, but there will not be much impact on our weather. Without any major systems headed our way, dry conditions can be expected through the weekend.