City of Pampa reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, now 18 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 14, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:59 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are four more cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the four cases today.

This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 271.

There have been 248 recoveries and five deaths.

That leaves 18 active cases in Gray County.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Monday, September 14, 2020

There are 11,126 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 241

Childress County: 63

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 20

Dallam County: 233

Deaf Smith County: 1,001

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 271

Hall County: 19

Hansford County: 108

Hartley County: 119

Hemphill County: 71

Hutchinson County: 163

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,137

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 115

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 404

Potter County: 4,336

Randall County: 2,455

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 58

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,631 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 210

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 108

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 3,939

Randall County: 2,078

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 181 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 57

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,054 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 724

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 230

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

