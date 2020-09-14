City of Pampa reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, now 18 active cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are four more cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of the four cases today.
This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 271.
There have been 248 recoveries and five deaths.
That leaves 18 active cases in Gray County.
There are 11,126 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 233
Deaf Smith County: 1,001
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 271
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 119
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,336
Randall County: 2,455
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,631 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 210
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 108
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 3,939
Randall County: 2,078
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 181 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 57
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,054 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 724
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 230
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.