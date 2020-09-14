Barrio street toppers and 10th Ave. streetscape rendering to be unveiled during ribbon cutting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will unveil their first Barrio street topper tomorrow during a ribbon cutting event.
Along with the unveiling, the public will be shown still views of the 10th Avenue streetscape rendering.
The ribbon cutting begins at noon in the parking lot of Fiesta Foods at 1012 SE 10th Avenue.
The public may purchase a street topper for $150 at the event.
Organizers said their Barrio street topper fundraiser kicked off six weeks ago. The funds raised will be used for the 10th Avenue Lighting Project, which includes decorative lighting, ADA accessible sidewalks, cross walks, trees, umbrellas, tables, engraved brick pavers and four bus stop benches on 10th Avenue form Garfield to Ross Street.
For information on sponsoring a street topper, contact the committee president, Teresa Kenedy at (806) 437-6592.
