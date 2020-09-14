Amarillo uses robotic technology to prepare for younger patients who are in need of knee surgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The average patient age for knee replacements continues to decrease. In order to prepare for that need in Amarillo, a local clinic decided to invest in the new technology.
“The ability to be ultra precise is even more important as we are putting total joint and total knee replacements in patients that are younger,” said Tyler Cooper, orthopedic surgeon at Surgery Center of Amarillo
Tascosa Football Coach, Jason Underwood, is one of those younger patients. His father actually had the same procedure a year before he did.
“The pain that I had before the surgery is gone. The pain that I have now is just the recovery of the muscles more than anything else," said Underwood "That is easy to fix through work and everything else, so it’s been good and I felt great. I am happy I got it done at a young age rather than waiting.”
Before knee replacements were only used as a last resort or recommended only for older patients because they are a permanent decision.
However, now as younger people request it, surgeons are hopeful patients will benefit from the robot assisted technology.
“As we are more precise, then patients do better clinically. That long term data is not out there because the robot is so new,” said Cooper "What we know is that if we do a better job and we are more precise then that almost always translates to better outcomes. Hopefully he is the first example of that here in Amarillo.”
Dr. Cooper expects to see the technology become widely adopted in Amarillo in the coming months.
That might just happen faster, as a BSA surgical hospital just had their first total and partial hip and knee replacement patient using robot assistance this past Friday.
