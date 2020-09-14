Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 14 shows 55 new cases, 57 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 682 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 55 new cases and 57 recoveries.

There have been a total of 4,336 cases in Potter County and 2,455 in Randall County.

6,017 people have recovered and 92 have died.

There are 36 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 9/14 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 11,044 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 230

Deaf Smith County: 1,001

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 267

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,336

Randall County: 2,455

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,865 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 209

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 105

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,939

Randall County: 2,078

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 172 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 57

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 722

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 225

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

