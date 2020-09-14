Amarillo City Transit extends free bus service for Amarillo College until fall 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit extended the free bus service for Amarillo College until August 2023.
The transit system has provided free rides to Amarillo College students, faculty and staff as part of a partnership that launched in August 2019.
The free rides will continue through August 15, 2023. An extension of the partnership is dependent on a demand for bus services within the AC community.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with the College until August of 2023,” said Amarillo Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “Hopefully, the data we are able to collect between now and then will lead to an additional extension of our affiliation that lets everyone in the AC family continue riding City buses for free even beyond 2023.”
Those who wish to participate are asked to present their College ID cards when they use City buses.
City bus routes 41 and 42 serve the Washington Street Campus, and Routes 11 and 43 serve teh West Campus.
However, AC patrons can ride for free wherever the city buses go.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.