Officials identify body found in northeast Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have released more information after a body was found in northeast Randall County.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office was called to Country Road 34 just east of Parsley Road after a citizen found the body of a man lying on the edge of the road on Friday, Sept. 11.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division investigators and CSI responded to the scene.
Officials have identified the body as 68-year-old Oscar Graves of Amarillo.
An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.
We will provide updates as they become available.
