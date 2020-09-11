West Texas A&M’s virtual experience causes record breaking enrollment during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of the Coronavirus, there’s no telling how many students would apply to universities.
West Texas A&M found out some great news yesterday morning.
Not only did they increase their enrollment, they broke a school record.
They credit this to virtually being prepared for any situation, including a pandemic.
“Yesterday I could just walk on wet grass and not leave footprints when i hear that news because the whole thing is just amazing to me,” said Walter Wendler, president at West Texas A&M.
WT’s 2020 fall semester has one percent of more students at the university than ever before.
During the uncertain situation in March, the president continually looked forward.
“It’s a Panhandle thing. It’s the idea that we see what the problem is and we work on it little by little and try to grind the rough edges off of it,” said Wendler.
That is exactly what they did too, through a new recruiting effort.
“Lets shoot for a fall enrollment that matches last year and exceeds it by at least one student,” said Brad Johnson, vice president of strategic relations at West Texas A&M.
The school ended up exceeding that and breaking their previous enrollment record by 85 students.
Transfer students, students taking online classes and the number of students scholarship eligible all increased.
Staff believe they saw the jump in enrollment due to their experience holding classes in the online format.
West Texas A&M has held online classes since 1997.
“These were not new challenges for us, we knew how to deliver online, we knew how to support students in an online environment,” said Johnson.
35 percent of WT’s students took online classes last year.
Some students preferred going to school where online classes weren’t added due to a pandemic.
“Having a strong foundation during a pandemic is important. I feel more comfortable coming somewhere that’s familiar rather than just getting somewhere that’s getting their stuff together right now,” said Laiken Mcclure, sophomore at West Texas A&M.
Mcclure also said that the safety around the campus has led to the high enrollment.
