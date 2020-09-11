U.S. Census Bureau to attend events around Tx Panhandle this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Census Bureau will attend several events around the Texas Panhandle this weekend in order to help residents respond to the 2020 Census.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, Census takers will be at the North Heights Drive-thru Bake Sale from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The bake sale will take place at Martin Luther King Park located at 1501 West Amarillo Boulevard.
From 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., workers will be at the City-Wide Garage Sale at the Wheeler County Courthouse located at 401 South Main Street in Wheeler.
From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., workers will be at the Borger Car Show loated at 1404 West Wilson Street in Borger.
If you are not able to attend one of these events and would like to respond to the 2020 Census, you can call 844-330-2020 or visit the 2020 Census website.
