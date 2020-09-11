Texas Rangers investigating aggravated assault in Gray County, 2 Amarillo residents arrested

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an aggravated assault in Gray County.
According to DPS, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers with an aggravated assault investigation on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
DPS officials say a man and woman were injured, and the man has life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, officials identified 30-year-old Michael Ward and 30-year-old Stormy Davis of Amarillo as suspects.
Officials arrested them for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported them to the Gray County Jail.
They are currently in jail on a $500,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
