State health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:05 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The state reported seven new cases in Curry County, three new cases in Quay County and six new cases in Roosevelt County.

There are now a total of 26,563 cases confirmed in New Mexico.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 818.

As of today, there are 73 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 14,276 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 722

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 225

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

There are 10,955 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 230

Deaf Smith County: 967

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 267

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,310

Randall County: 2,426

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,808 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 209

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 105

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,911

Randall County: 2,049

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 172 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 57

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

