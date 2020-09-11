State health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The state reported seven new cases in Curry County, three new cases in Quay County and six new cases in Roosevelt County.
There are now a total of 26,563 cases confirmed in New Mexico.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 818.
As of today, there are 73 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 14,276 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 722
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 225
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 10,955 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 236
Childress County: 60
Collingsworth County: 17
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 230
Deaf Smith County: 967
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 267
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 105
Hartley County: 114
Hemphill County: 64
Hutchinson County: 153
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,126
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 111
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 392
Potter County: 4,310
Randall County: 2,426
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,808 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 201
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 14
Dallam County: 209
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 13
Hartley County: 105
Hansford County: 88
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 130
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,066
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 351
Potter County: 3,911
Randall County: 2,049
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 172 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 4
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 57
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
