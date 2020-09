As you go throughout this morning, you can expect cloudy conditions and slightly temperatures making the way for more sunshine and warmth this afternoon. We’ll warm up to a daytime high of about 76, so it’ll still be a nice day, with relatively calm winds out of the south, signifying that this week’s cold snap is all but moved on out, clearing out our rain chances with it. Expect daytime highs running into the 80s as we head towards the weekend and next week.