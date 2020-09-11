‘Pray for us': Amarillo firefighters head to California to battle wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday afternoon, five Amarillo firefighters left for Needles, California.
They plan to arrive in the west by Saturday.
From there they will be assigned to help battle the flames burning more than three million acres.
“It’s unpredictable out there. Their field load there is completely different from what we’re use to around here. We’ve got really fast moving fires through the prairies, they have more BTU’s being put out with their fires and then they got their fields that they have their chaparrals, really explosive,” said Josh Whitney, captain AFD.
“We’re use to the open plains and fast moving fires. I think it’s going to be a whole different ball game over there,” said Dory Mogelinski, AFD firefighter.
Although some nerves are being felt about the different fires crews will experience, this deployment also comes with excitement.
“I’m excited. I mean I think it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be neat. Different part of the world, different type of fire than we’re use to up here. But we’ve trained for all different types and we’ll do good,” said Mogelinski.
With 28 major wildfires burning in California alone, the California Emergency Management Assistance Compact requested the help from Amarillo, Borger, San Angelo and Wichita Falls.
“It’s just nice knowing that we’ve got a program together here in Texas where we can go do that. That when they need our help, it’s nice to be able and go help them. I think they would do the same for us,” said Mogelinski.
“Oh we love to help. Texans helping Texans. Texans helping the rest of our nation,” said Whitney.
These firefighters will be deployed for 14 days at a minimum or 21 days at most.
“Pray for us. Pray for our safety and all the other firefighters out there,” said Whitney.
The five firefighters from Amarillo are part of the nearly 190 Texas firefighters deployed today to assist.
Today the state also deployed 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.