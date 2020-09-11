Good News: Leaders Readers Network working to spark love for reading and learning in Tx Panhandle students

“We have the Bilingual Book Project. We want to promote diversity and culture, language learning, and so these bilingual books will be given to bilingual classrooms, dual language classrooms, or students and families that speak two languages," he said. “And so the other book project that we’re launching is the Black is Beautiful book project. We want to be able to show classrooms that the world is diverse and beautiful, and then our Foster Care Youth Book Club. We’ll be packaging care packages with books and snacks for foster care youth within the Panhandle.”