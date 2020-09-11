Friends of Fogelberg virtual concert to help fund prostate cancer screenings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Friends of Fogelberg concert will be presented virtually this year, but their impact is predicted to be just as great, as they will still provide men across Amarillo with free prostate cancer screenings.
The annual concert spreads awareness of prostate cancer, one of the most lethal diseases for middle-aged men.
The money raised from the event will allow the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to fund the cancer screenings.
“This free screening on the Sept. 26 at Amarillo Urology is just a blood test, it’s called a PSA. It’s the best detection we have for prostate cancer because there are no warning signs," said Joe Ed Coffman, founder of Friends of Fogelberg. "There’s no symptoms, there’s no pain, and if it’s full blown, your chances of survival are almost null.”
Thousands of dollars has been raised by the foundation over the years, helping hundreds of men catch their cancer early and save their lives.
“Appreciation from guys, especially once they were discovered they had prostate cancer, and they come up to you and say, ‘Had it not been for your concert, I wouldn’t of learned of this and I might not be here today.’ That’s pretty heavy stuff when someone comes up to you and says, ‘You indirectly saved my life,'" continued Coffman.
The virtual concert will be aired on Panhandle PBS on Thursday Sept. 17 and NewsChannel 10 on Sept. 19.
Information on how to donate to the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation will be provided on screen throughout the event.
Songs from the 2019 live concert, performed by local artists and musicians, will be aired.
