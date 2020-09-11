Clovis police looking for suspect in shooting of 20-year-old man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department needs your help looking for a suspect in the shooting of a 20-year-old this morning.
According to officials, at about 7:07 a.m. a City of Clovis Landfill employee was approached by a 20-year-old man who said he had been shot.
Clovis police dispatched officers and Emergency Medical Services to respond to the City of Clovis Landfill.
On arrival, officers noted the victim had a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center for this life-threatening injury.
The victim has since been transferred to a Lubbock area hospital.
Detectives of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit have been assigned to investigate the incident.
During the course of the investigation, a suspect in the shooting was discovered and has been identified as 31-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Trillo.
An arrest warrant for kidnapping, aggravated battery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon was made for Carlos Sanchez-Trillo.
If anyone has information related to this incident, or knows where to find Carlos Sanchez-Trillo, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
