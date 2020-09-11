4 men arrested in north Amarillo drug bust

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested four men after a drug bust in north Amarillo today.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near the intersection of Maple Street and NE 15th Avenue when three men attempted to leave the home. The men were apprehended on scene.
Officials arrested four men in total identified as 32-year-old Jerome Patterson, 20-year-old Jose Eddins, 28-year-old Zeldon Thorton and 19-year-old Demajia Murphy.
During the search, deputies found crack cocaine in individual baggies ready for sale. A stolen firearm and 100 pills of ecstasy were also found, according to Potter County officials.
Officials said the men were booked in to the Potter County Detention Center on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest and theft of firearm.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.