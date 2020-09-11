Amarillo sales tax collections for July above state average

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state’s comptroller reported today that July sales tax collections in Amarillo and several are towns were above the state average.
Sales taxes are the city’s largest single source of money, and Amarillo’s collections were essentially flat. However, state collections were down 4.5 percent.
Canyon’s collections were up 13 percent, and area towns with energy economies saw drops like Canadian’s which was down almost 20 percent, and Perryton down 14 percent.
