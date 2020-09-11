Amarillo residents share their experience in NYC following the 911 attacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every year, the bag pipes sound as people across the nation come together to honor over three thousand lives lost during the 911 attacks.
Lonnie Hollabaugh is a retired firefighter from the Amarillo fire station. He is now part of the ones playing the drums at 911 ceremonies, but in 2001 without hesitation, he took a plane after the attacks to help those at ground zero.
“I went up there with 23 firefighters, after 911 to work at ground zero. It’s a thing I can’t get out of my head. I try, I can’t forget it, I can’t un-see it," said Hollabaugh
Tracie Reilly has now lived in Amarillo for six years, but lived in New York at the time and says she remembers looking outside her window at work and seeing the cloud of smoke and ash cover the sky.
“I remember things like, when I walked home that day, the subways were shut down so I walked across the Brooklyn Bridge to get home," said Reilly "People were coming from the Brooklyn side to meet us and hand us water and wet paper towels because there was so much ash that it was hard to breathe.”
Hollabaugh says the pain worsened as the days went on. He says it’s a feeling that stayed with him even after he returned.
“I started unloading my stuff at home, and I pull my boots out, and it has all this grey dust all over it. I just spaced out for a second," said Hollabaugh “My wife asked me ‘What is wrong?’ and I just said ‘Man, I don’t know who I brought home with me.’”
Along with those boots, he has the flag he brought back signed by surviving first responders. He says despite all the darkness, he remembers the overwhelming kindness of the people there. Reilly remembers the same thing, and says now living in Amarillo, she knows this day meant so much to everyone across the nation.
“What I didn’t realize living in New York City was how much and how deeply 911 affected other parts of the country,”said Reilly "When I first moved here, I was the attorney for the Amarillo Police Department and I was so amazed and impressed at how much work the Amarillo Police Department and fire department and local law enforcement put in to make sure there is a remembrance ceremony every year in this community.”
She says she likes to think of September 12th, as a day that America woke up and decided to still work together and continue to move forward.
