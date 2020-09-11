Amarillo firefighters participating in 9/11 memorial stair climb

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will participate in a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Gold’s Gym today.
Memorial stair climbs are traditionally held each year in cities across the country, and they usually take place in high rise buildings. Due to COVID-19, the events AFD firefighters have attended in the past were cancelled.
“Several members of AFD participate in one or more of these climbs each year," said Captain Cody Snyder in a statement. “One of our members has made a memorial climb for the last nine years straight in Dallas.”
The first firefighter participating will begin this morning at 10:15 a.m. at the Gold’s Gym at 3000 Blackburn Street.
Both Gold’s Gym and Crunch Fitness offered their stair stepper machines to Amarillo firefighters that want to continue the tradition of this memorial climb.
Crunch Fitness has also offered the opportunity to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers to their staff and gym members.
The gym said community members who want to participate are welcome and participants will receive a free one week membership for taking part.
The public is invited to participate anytime from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. today.
