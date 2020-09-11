Amarillo firefighter members honor first responders who lost their lives in 9/11 by climbing 110 floors

“Every year it’s still an eye opener, you know, I went 75 flights before I took my first break. And if you look through all the literature and stuff on stuff. I mean the guy, cant remember his name off the top of my head, but he made it 78 flights and before he encountered any fire and smoke. So I was 75 flights up when I took my first break. So it’s always a reminder to tell myself I just climbed 75 flights in 30 minutes and I still have a job to do,” said Cody Swift, Amarillo firefighter at station 13.