Amarillo firefighter members honor first responders who lost their lives in 9/11 by climbing 110 floors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Amarillo Fire Department is honoring first responders lives lost in 9/11 by climbing 110 floors, which was how high the world trade center was.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair climb was canceled in several cities due to COVID-19, but the Amarillo Fire Department continued that tradition today.
Typically the climbs would take place in high rise buildings located within the host cities
“Typically about 343 guys sign up, get picked out, they receive a dog tag or badge or name of somebody who died in the 9/11 attacks. They wear that badge or that dog tag and they do a memorial climb,” said Captain Cody Snyder, AFD public information officer.
Today Gold’s Gym and Crunch Fitness offered their stepper machines to firefighters who wanted to continue the memorial climb.
“So this is just our way of remembering them, letting them know they didn’t die in vein and with the state of everything, everything seems so negative against police and first responders. We want to remind everybody, of you know, what first responders typically do,” said Captain Snyder.
A local Amarillo firefighter climbed for his 9th year in a row today, continuing to honor those lost lives.
“Every year it’s still an eye opener, you know, I went 75 flights before I took my first break. And if you look through all the literature and stuff on stuff. I mean the guy, cant remember his name off the top of my head, but he made it 78 flights and before he encountered any fire and smoke. So I was 75 flights up when I took my first break. So it’s always a reminder to tell myself I just climbed 75 flights in 30 minutes and I still have a job to do,” said Cody Swift, Amarillo firefighter at station 13.
“In a real life scenario, when you go up, you get to the floor, then you got to work. You’re fighting fire, you’re pulling people out of the burning rooms. So, it’s very stressful. This is nothing compared to what those guys went through that day,” said Captain Snyder.
Not only are the firefighters climbing stairs, they are climbing with gear weighing over 100 pounds.
“That’s the ultimate goal, is to never forget what these souls did that day,” said Swift.
“When those attacks first happened, several of our guys went up there and helped out. Most of those guys have since retired. So this is our way for our younger generation to pay our respects and show that they are remembered,” said Captain Snyder.
19 years ago today 412 first responders died in New York City responding to the world trade center attack.
“For me it’s humbling. It’s an experience that I don’t ever want to forget. But it’s also a daily reminder of the sacrifices they made and you know, the ultimate price they paid to do their job. And that’s, everyone here and everybody that does this profession wakes up everyday and says the same thing. You know, I’m here to serve my community and here to do a job,” said Swift.
About 15 firefighters from the Amarillo fire department participated today, continuing the tradition of honoring those first responders lost lives in 9/11.
