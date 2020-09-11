Amarillo Fire Department crew to assist with California wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crew members with the Amarillo Fire Department are heading to California to assist in battling the wildfires.
The Regional Coordinator for the Texas Infrastructure Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) contacted the department on Sept. 10 about assisting with the fires.
The Amarillo Fire Department offered to send the TIFMAS truck, Engine 8-32 and five crew members.
The crew will leave today and are scheduled to arrive in Needles, California on Sept. 12.
