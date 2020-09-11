Amarillo doctors stress the importance of kids staying up-to-date with their vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors across the country have seen a decrease in the number of children receiving their routine child vaccinations.
The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates about 40 percent of children scheduled for vaccines like polio, chickenpox, and measles have not received them in the last few months, and when it comes to teens, this percentage goes up to almost 80 percent.
These estimates were also backed by a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said child vaccinations had decreased among most age groups since the pandemic began.
“That was a real concern to us when we started calling the community, calling our patients and make sure that they understand the importance of getting the vaccine, especially in the middle of a pandemic," said Dr. Contreras, M.D., pediatrician at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “So you don’t want to put another disease that is vaccine preventable when we are already in the middle of a pandemic.”
Dr. Contreras says it can be contradictory when you try to communicate to the public to stay home, but also tell them to continue taking their kids to the doctor.
“As a mother of a five year old, I’m concerned to take her to the doctor’s office and any other place she can catch the virus, of course. But, that won’t stop me from taking her,” said Alexandra Valenzuela, a local mom.
While some parents are fearful of going to the doctor’s office right now, Dr. Contreras assures that they are taking every precaution possible to keep staff and patients safe.
Such as requiring masks, conducting health questionnaires, social distancing, keeping sick patients away from others and cleaning constantly.
However, she also mentioned that kids who present any symptoms similar to COVID-19 will be treated as if they have the virus until it can be proven otherwise.
Dr. Contreras says if kids do not receive their regular immunizations, there is a risk of possible outbreaks of other diseases that are no longer seen.
“So it’s very important right now because you want to protect your kids from all these diseases that we already have a vaccine for,” said Dr. Contreras.
“My advice for other parents would be to be responsible, to be assertive, and to be cautious," said Valenzuela. "We need to do what the doctor says, we need to follow the CDC guidelines. So we need as parents, to read and to educate ourselves to do the best for them.”
